11 cases filed, 184 arrested over violence in Narsingdi: District SP

Bangladesh

UNB
26 July, 2024, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2024, 06:09 pm

Related News

11 cases filed, 184 arrested over violence in Narsingdi: District SP

UNB
26 July, 2024, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2024, 06:09 pm
Courtesy: TBS
Courtesy: TBS

A total of 11 cases have been filed in connection with the clashes between quota reform protesters and law enforcers, and the looting of weapons from Narsingdi prison, said Mohammad Mostafizur Rahman, Narsingdi superintendent of police (SP), said today (26 July).

"Moreover, 184 people have been arrested, while four out of nine militants who escaped during the jail attack have been apprehended, the SP said at a press conference at his office.

Recalling the 19 July incident, the SP stated that defeated anti-liberation forces and some miscreants, in a planned attack, targeted several government and private establishments after the Jum'ah prayers.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Chases and counter-chases occurred between the attackers and the law enforcers when the miscreants attacked the district prison in the afternoon, he said.

At one stage of the attacks, the perpetrators snatched away prison inmates, looted arms, and set fire to them, said the SP.

After frantic efforts for around three and a half hours, the law enforcers took control of the situation around 10:30pm, he continued.

Police have also recovered 45 out of 85 looted arms and 1,091 rounds of looted bullets, while 481 inmates have surrendered, the SP added.

Top News

Narsingdi / Quota protest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

At present, local fashion houses mostly incorporate hand work like zardosi, karchupi or kantha stitch in their designs. Photo: Bishworang

In the age of fast fashion, how is hand embroidery?

19h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

How diehards, digital platforms breathe life into Bangladeshi films

22h | Features
Is Pathao more successful in Nepal than in Bangladesh?

Is Pathao more successful in Nepal than in Bangladesh?

1d | Panorama
Double jeopardy for examinees

Double jeopardy for examinees

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

1w | Videos
Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

1w | Videos
"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

1w | Videos
Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

1w | Videos