11 cases filed, 184 arrested over violence in Narsingdi: District SP

A total of 11 cases have been filed in connection with the clashes between quota reform protesters and law enforcers, and the looting of weapons from Narsingdi prison, said Mohammad Mostafizur Rahman, Narsingdi superintendent of police (SP), said today (26 July).

"Moreover, 184 people have been arrested, while four out of nine militants who escaped during the jail attack have been apprehended, the SP said at a press conference at his office.

Recalling the 19 July incident, the SP stated that defeated anti-liberation forces and some miscreants, in a planned attack, targeted several government and private establishments after the Jum'ah prayers.

Chases and counter-chases occurred between the attackers and the law enforcers when the miscreants attacked the district prison in the afternoon, he said.

At one stage of the attacks, the perpetrators snatched away prison inmates, looted arms, and set fire to them, said the SP.

After frantic efforts for around three and a half hours, the law enforcers took control of the situation around 10:30pm, he continued.

Police have also recovered 45 out of 85 looted arms and 1,091 rounds of looted bullets, while 481 inmates have surrendered, the SP added.