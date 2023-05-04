11 business establishments gutted in Bhola fire

At least 11 business establishments were gutted in a fire at Ilisha Junction Bazar in Sadar upazila of Bhola district early Thursday (4 May).

Md Sumon, station officer of Bhola Sadar Fire Service and Civil Defense, said the fire broke out around 2:30am at a shop and spread soon.

On information, two firefighting units rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze after one and a half hours.

Eleven shops including a machinery parts shop, fast food shop, TV refrigerator shop, workshop, pharmacy, furniture shops and others were gutted in the fire.

Shop owners claimed that the fire caused them losses of Tk3 crore.

However, it is still not clear what caused the fire.