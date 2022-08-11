10yrs in jail, Tk10 lakh fine if found selling stolen govt drugs  

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
11 August, 2022, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2022, 03:54 pm

Related News

10yrs in jail, Tk10 lakh fine if found selling stolen govt drugs  

Cabinet okays draft Drugs Act 2022

TBS Report 
11 August, 2022, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2022, 03:54 pm
10yrs in jail, Tk10 lakh fine if found selling stolen govt drugs  

A person will be jailed for 10 years with a fine of Tk10 lakh maximum if found guilty of producing, storing and selling counterfeit or adulterated medicines as well as selling stolen government drugs.

The Cabinet on Thursday approved the draft of The Drugs Act, 2022, with tougher punishments, to prevent malpractice by producing, storing and selling counterfeit or adulterated medicines.

The approval came from the regular meeting of the Cabinet held in the meeting room of the Cabinet Division. 

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina chaired the meeting, joining virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban, Cabinet Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam told the press.

The cabinet members and officials concerned were present at the Secretariat meeting venue.

According to the new law, a person will be jailed for 10 years with a fine of Tk10 lakh maximum if found guilty of producing, storing and selling counterfeit or adulterated medicines as well as selling stolen government drugs.

The Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) has been instructed to remain vigilant in this regard.

The Cabinet, during the meeting, also directed the energy ministry to arrange a press conference explaining the reasons behind the recent fuel price hike, the cabinet secretary added.

Top News

Bangladesh / Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) / Cabinet division

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bye bye! Photographer: Michael Zarrilli/Getty Images North America via Bloomberg

Three major takeaways from the FBI search on Trump’s home

4h | Panorama
Shafia Siddiqi (left) and Simran Akter (right). Photo: Noor A Alam

Big dreams in small rooms: The aspiring nurses of Geneva Camp

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How to deal with toxic people at work

8h | Pursuit
Women were more likely to report leaving the workforce between March 2020 and September 2021 than their male counterparts. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Being single and smart is bad for your career if you are a woman

7h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

When hassles at airport will come to an end?

When hassles at airport will come to an end?

27m | Videos
How to spot a Pyramid Scheme?

How to spot a Pyramid Scheme?

1h | Videos
Anwar Industrial Group which started with Tk360 capital, now a thousand crore taka company

Anwar Industrial Group which started with Tk360 capital, now a thousand crore taka company

4h | Videos
Is this a new horizon in medical science?

Is this a new horizon in medical science?

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46
Energy

Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46

3
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?

4
Infographic: TBS
Banking

Dollar rate will be left to market after two months: Governor

5
Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 
Crime

Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 

6
File Photo: State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid
Energy

All factories to remain closed once a week under rationing system