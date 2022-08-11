10yrs in jail, Tk10 lakh fine if found selling stolen govt drugs  

A person will be jailed for 10 years with a fine of Tk10 lakh maximum if found guilty of producing, storing and selling counterfeit or adulterated medicines as well as selling stolen government drugs.

The Cabinet on Thursday approved the draft of The Drugs Act, 2022, with tougher punishments, to prevent malpractice by producing, storing and selling counterfeit or adulterated medicines.

The approval came from the regular meeting of the Cabinet held in the meeting room of the Cabinet Division.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina chaired the meeting, joining virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban, Cabinet Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam told the press.

The cabinet members and officials concerned were present at the Secretariat meeting venue.

The Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) has been instructed to remain vigilant in this regard.

The Cabinet, during the meeting, also directed the energy ministry to arrange a press conference explaining the reasons behind the recent fuel price hike, the cabinet secretary added.