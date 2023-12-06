10th spell of blockade: 156 BGB platoons, 422 RAB patrol teams deployed

Bangladesh

UNB
06 December, 2023, 11:20 am
Last modified: 06 December, 2023, 11:24 am

File photo of RAB and BGB. Photo: Collected
File photo of RAB and BGB. Photo: Collected

A total of 156 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been deployed across the country to maintain law and order as the latest 48-hour countrywide blockade of road, rail, and waterways called by the BNP and like-minded opposition parties is underway since this morning.

Shariful Islam, the public relations officer (PRO) at BGB headquarters, shared the information this morning.

Along with the BGB platoons, 422 patrol teams of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have been deployed across the country.

Among them, 130 patrol teams were deployed in Dhaka considering the increasing arson attacks.

RAB is ensuring the security of long-distance public transport and goods-carrying transport in different parts of the country, said Imran Khan, assistant superintendent of police (ASP) at the media wing of the RAB headquarters.

