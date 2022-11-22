10th SME Product Fair to kick off Thursday

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 November, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2022, 06:37 pm

The SME Foundation, in collaboration with the Ministry of Industries, is going to organise the 10th edition of the National SME Product Fair at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the capital Thursday.

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun is expected to inaugurate the 10-day fair that aims to promote locally-made products of small-scale entrepreneurs and help them grow networks among themselves.

Some 325 entrepreneurs will take part in the fair, to be opened to visitors from 10am to 8pm every day until 3 December, State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Majumdar said at a press conference yesterday.

Of the participants, some 130 are from the fashion design sector, 45 from food and agro-processing, 38 from handicrafts, 36 from leather goods, 35 from jute and 8 are from the ICT sector. Among others, light engineering and plastic product sector entrepreneurs will also take part in the event.

At the event, a total of six entrepreneurs will also be recognised for their excellence in five categories with the National SME Award.

The 10th edition of the fair will also feature seminars on different topics – access to finances, women-entrepreneurship, technology, ICT and cluster development for SME entrepreneurs.

The SME Foundation has been organising the fair since 2012. Some 1,800 entrepreneurs have sold products worth about Tk33 crore and received orders worth Tk53.5 crore during the events.

