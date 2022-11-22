10th SME Product Fair 2022 to start 24 November

The 10th National SME Product Fair 2022 will take place from 24 November to 3 December under the auspices of the Ministry of Industry and the initiative of SME Foundation.

It will be hosted at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the capital, said State Minister for Industry Kamal Ahmed Majumdar, MP at a press conference Tuesday (22 November).

SME Foundation Chairperson Professor Dr Md Masudur Rahman and Managing Director Dr Mofizur Rahman were present at the conference, said a press release.

The state minister also said that Industry Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun MP will be present as the chief guest at the opening ceremony.

Kamal Ahmed urged all to take initiatives to stop harassment in order to make businesses easier for women entrepreneurs working in the SME sector.

The fair will have 350 stalls of 325 entrepreneurial organisations.