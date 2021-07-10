10th day of lockdown: Less people on the street, several fined

Less people have been seen on different roads of the capital since Saturday morning, the 10th day of the ongoing lockdown which has been imposed to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, police have fined several people for violating lockdown restrictions and not wearing masks in different places of the capital.

At the Saat Rasta junction of Tejgaon, three people have been fined since morning. They have been fined Tk200 each for not wearing a mask.

There were police as well as BGB at the junction.

Five people have also been fined since this morning around the Khilgaon police outpost. They have been fined Tk4,200 for violating the ongoing countrywide lockdown restrictions.

Executive Magistrate Md Khairul Islam said, "People are coming out unnecessarily and they are trying to confuse us by lying. We noticed that many more people are not wearing masks these days."

"Although there is a rule that two people cannot get on a bike, some are not following it. We fined them considering the offenses. If someone's answer seems satisfactory, we let them go. But we are not detaining anyone today," he added.

Sandeep Sarkar, assistant commissioner of police, Khilgaon Zone, said, "Some people are coming out unnecessarily even today. We are trying to stop them and sending them back home. However, the pressure of the people is much less today because it is Saturday and most offices are closed."

Meanwhile, more than 100 day-labourers were seen in the morning at around 6.30 am under the Mogbazar flyover waiting to be hired.

They said this is a regular gathering place for day labourers where they come in search of work. But they have been facing difficulties in getting hired amid the lockdown.

Md Hanif has been coming here for work for the last 30 years. He said, "I found work two days in the last seven days. Now no one wants to hire us. If we don't work, how will we get money?"

Meanwhile, a long queue was seen in front of the truck selling TCB products in Magbazar. People were not maintaining social distancing while waiting for their turn.