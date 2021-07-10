10th day of lockdown: Less people on the street, several fined

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 July, 2021, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2021, 02:46 pm

Related News

10th day of lockdown: Less people on the street, several fined

TBS Report
10 July, 2021, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2021, 02:46 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Less people have been seen on different roads of the capital since Saturday morning, the 10th day of the ongoing lockdown which has been imposed to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, police have fined several people for violating lockdown restrictions and not wearing masks in different places of the capital.

At the Saat Rasta junction of Tejgaon, three people have been fined since morning. They have been fined Tk200 each for not wearing a mask.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

There were police as well as BGB at the junction.

Five people have also been fined since this morning around the Khilgaon police outpost. They have been fined Tk4,200 for violating the ongoing countrywide lockdown restrictions.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Executive Magistrate Md Khairul Islam said, "People are coming out unnecessarily and they are trying to confuse us by lying. We noticed that many more people are not wearing masks these days."

"Although there is a rule that two people cannot get on a bike, some are not following it. We fined them considering the offenses. If someone's answer seems satisfactory, we let them go. But we are not detaining anyone today," he added.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Sandeep Sarkar, assistant commissioner of police, Khilgaon Zone, said, "Some people are coming out unnecessarily even today. We are trying to stop them and sending them back home. However, the pressure of the people is much less today because it is Saturday and most offices are closed."

Meanwhile, more than 100 day-labourers were seen in the morning at around 6.30 am under the Mogbazar flyover waiting to be hired.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

They said this is a regular gathering place for day labourers where they come in search of work. But they have been facing difficulties in getting hired amid the lockdown.

Md Hanif has been coming here for work for the last 30 years. He said, "I found work two days in the last seven days. Now no one wants to hire us. If we don't work, how will we get money?"

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Meanwhile, a long queue was seen in front of the truck selling TCB products in Magbazar. People were not maintaining social distancing while waiting for their turn.

Top News

lockdown / fine / police / BGB

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Narayanganj fire: With agony, relatives wait for bodies

Narayanganj fire: With agony, relatives wait for bodies

10m | Videos
TBS Today: Fire in Narayanganj factory, death toll over 50 (Part-2)

TBS Today: Fire in Narayanganj factory, death toll over 50 (Part-2)

15m | Videos
TBS Stories: Sundarbans is changing due to Farakka

TBS Stories: Sundarbans is changing due to Farakka

15m | Videos
TBS Today: Fire in Narayanganj factory, death toll over 50

TBS Today: Fire in Narayanganj factory, death toll over 50

25m | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques
Corporates

Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques

2
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh

3
An aerial view of the under-construction single port mooring with a double pipeline surrounded by green hills in Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Abul Kashem/TBS
Economy

Cox’s Bazar: An economic game-changer in the making

4
Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 
Corruption

Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 

5
A healthcare worker prepares a Pfizer coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccination in Los Angeles, California, US, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Mass vaccination registration resumes Thursday as lockdown extended for a week

6
How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru
Pursuit

How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru