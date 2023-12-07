Blockade: 418 RAB teams, 157 BGB platoons deployed across Bangladesh

RAB cars outside the Election Commission building on 15 November 2023. File Photo: TBS
RAB cars outside the Election Commission building on 15 November 2023. File Photo: TBS

A total of 418 patrol teams of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have been deployed across the country to maintain law and order during the ongoing 48-hour rail, road and waterways blockade called by BNP and like-minded parties.

Of them, 126 patrol teams of RAB were deployed in Dhaka city alone, said Imran Khan, assistant superintendent of police (ASP) at the media wing of RAB headquarters.

The elite force is also overseeing the security of buses and goods-carrying vehicles on the long routes during the blockade.

Intelligence teams are also keeping vigil at bus stands, train stations and other important places to prevent violence and sabotage.

Also, 157 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been deployed across the country with 20 of them being in Dhaka.

RAB Deployed / BNP-Jamaat blockade

