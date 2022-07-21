108 detained for arranging PUBG tournament in Chuadanga

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 July, 2022, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 21 July, 2022, 01:18 pm

108 detained for arranging PUBG tournament in Chuadanga

At least 108 people were detained for taking part in a PUBG tournament in Chuadanga on Wednesday (20 July).

The tournament took place throughout the night at the community centre of the Shohortoli Daulatdia area in Chuadanga.

Hearing about this the local administration conducted a mobile court and detained 108 people, confirmed Chuadanga sadar police station OC Mahabbur Rahman.

The law enforcement also recovered money and 110 mobile phone sets from their possession.

As most of them are school and college students, legal action would be taken considering their age, confirmed police sources.

PUBG has been banned by the Government of Bangladesh since 25 August 2021.

All the PUBG players from different districts including Dhaka, Narayanganj, and Cox's Bazar gathered at Chuadanga to participate in the PUBG tournament.

