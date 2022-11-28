105 trains, cancelled during pandemic, yet to resume operation

Zahir Uddin, a resident of Kishoreganj's Bhairab, sells fruit in Mymensingh and his favourite mode of transport to the city used to be the train until March 2020 during the pandemic when four local trains in this route were cancelled.

Although the situation has improved since then, the trains on the route have not yet resumed operation due to a shortage of coaches, engines and manpower, according to the railways authority.

"Train travel is easy. It takes less time. Now I have to go through a lot of trouble every day to travel to Mymensingh," Zahir told The Business Standard.

The local train on the Mymensingh-Bhairab route used to travel four times a day from 6:30 AM to 8:30 PM. The train had stoppages at more than 10 stations and in each trip it used to carry more than 1,000 passengers, including commuters and students.

Thousands of people of both the districts, especially the low earners, preferred this mode of transport and are now struggling since the train has stopped.

For the past two and a half years, a total of 105 trains have remained suspended in routes including, Mymensingh to Dewanganj upazila of Jamalpur, Sylhet to Chatak upazila of Sunamganj, Ishwardi-Parbatipur-Ishwardi, Rajshahi-Chapainawabganj-Rajshahi, Akhaura-Sylhet-Akhaura, Laksam-Chandpur-Laksam, Laksam-Noakhali-Laksam, Chattogram-Nazirhat, Chattogram-Dohajari-Chattogram and Dhaka-Narayanganj routes.

Traders also used to use these trains to transport light goods.

Railway authorities are reducing the trains citing various crises including shortages of engines, coaches and manpower. However, experts have been recommending to emphasise on the rail and waterways as an alternative to reduce traffic congestion and pressure on roads.

In the last 12 years, some Tk92,000 crore have been spent on the development of railways. Of this, Tk67,000 crore have been spent for the construction of railway lines, bridges, buildings and purchase of engines and coaches. Still the government is making a loss of more than Tk2,000 crore in the railway sector. Experts blame the lack of planning as the main reason behind this loss.

Transport expert and professor of civil engineering department of Bangladesh University of Engineering Dr Md Shamsul Hoque told The Business Standard, "When people do not get the service despite spending thousands of crores of public money, the question of accountability arises."

He pointed out that train services are now surviving across the world on commuter services – short distance trips.

"To run without subsidy, importance should be given to commuter services. Long distance services are seasonal. Long-distance trains are not very useful for the masses in off-season," he added.

According to the train schedules of the Bangladesh Railway, a total of 368 trains are currently operating across the country, but in reality this number is 263 while the remaining 105 trains are closed.

Of the 105 trains, 54 are in the eastern region – 34 local, 6 mail and 16 commuter trains. The other 51 trains are in the western region – 39 local, 4 mail and 8 commuter trains.

Railway officials say local trains are being stopped due to shortage of engines, coaches and manpower.

After the epidemic, the railway authorities resumed inter-city, express and long-distance trains services. However, the railways did not focus on resuming local trains as many old locomotives and coaches required repairing.

According to the railways, more than 3,000 coaches and around 500 engines are required to run all the trains while the railway currently has 264 locomotives and more than 1500 coaches.

Besides, 67% of these engines and 47% of coaches are in operation though their lifespan is over. The 350 coaches bought from Indonesia over the past decade have different coupling methods so when one breaks down, the other cannot be used. Amid the crisis, 30 engines bought from South Korea are not suited to operate on all routes. Then, most of the 20 sets of DEMUs brought from China at a cost of Tk 600 crore have become dysfunctional.

A total of 759 coaches and 100 engines are operating in the eastern section of the railway while some 300 locomotives are needed to run all the trains in the region. The western region has a total of 117 engines against a demand of about 200 engines.

Then there is a shortage of manpower, due to which 115 out of total 484 stations across the country are now closed. Out of total 5841 official posts in Railways, only 2395 posts are manned and the remaining 3449 posts are vacant. In the field level there are 594 permanent and 72 contractual station masters appointed against 1,640 posts and remaining 1046 posts are vacant. Similarly, of the 534 guard posts, 201 posts are vacant and 908 of 1686 pointman posts are vacant.

Chief Operating Superintendent (West) Mohammad Ahsan Ullah Bhunya told The Business Standard, "We have not recruited anyone in the two and a half years since the start of the Coronavirus crisis. During this time the manpower has rather decreased. Then there is a locomotive crisis and many coaches are under repair. Due to all these reasons the trains are suspended."

He added that the railways authority is now recruiting new manpower, which he hoped will resolve the crisis.

Railway Minister Nurul Islam confirmed the same and told The Business Standard, "We have now taken up a new recruitment initiative. I hope the manpower crisis will be over. Initiatives are also being taken to add necessary equipment. The suspended trains will resume operation gradually."