1,034 workers killed, 1,037 injured in workplace accidents in 2022: BILS study

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 January, 2023, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2023, 04:12 pm

Related News

1,034 workers killed, 1,037 injured in workplace accidents in 2022: BILS study

TBS Report
02 January, 2023, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2023, 04:12 pm
Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Photo: Mumit M/TBS

A total of 1034 workers were killed and 1037 workers were injured in workplace accidents in 2022, said a study by the Bangladesh Institute of Labour Studies (BILS) based on reports published in various newspapers of the country.

The survey highlights accidents, torture, labor unrest, and related issues.

Last year, 135 workers were killed and 155 injured due to workplace torture.

There were 196 labor unrest incidents in various sectors, out of which 115 labor unrest occurred in the garment sector.

According to survey data, 1,034 workers died in workplace accidents in 2022 – which is 2% less compared to  2021; of this, 1,027 (99%) were male and 7 (1%) were female workers.

By sector, the highest number of workers died in the transport sector – 499 people, which is 48% of the total.

 The construction sector had the second-highest number of worker deaths at 118 (11%). The third highest number of 112 (11%) workers died in the agriculture sector.

In 2022, 1037 workers were injured in workplace accidents, of which 964 (93%) were male and 73 (7%) were female workers.

Road accident, electrocution, lightning, fire, sinking of trawler, injury from an object falling on, fall on head, poisonous gas, wall or roof collapse, and cylinder explosion are some of the causes of accidents at work.

Top News

workers / death

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dr Shivananda CS. Sketch: TBS

From STEM to STEAM: Education responding to the need of the times

3h | Thoughts
To break the never-ending cycle of macroeconomic crises and to regain its competitiveness, Argentina can draw inspiration from its national football team. Photo: Reuters

Lessons from Argentina's World Cup victory

5h | Thoughts
Photo: Courtesy

A new calendar for the new year!

4h | Brands
Nouriel Roubini. Sketch: TBS

More war means more inflation

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

“ Top Model Bangladesh” competition coming

“ Top Model Bangladesh” competition coming

21h | TBS Entertainment
How is going to be the ninth season of BPL?

How is going to be the ninth season of BPL?

21h | TBS SPORTS
Operating profit growth is not the real condition of banks: Experts

Operating profit growth is not the real condition of banks: Experts

20h | TBS Today
Cloud Kitchen sales go up during New Year Eve

Cloud Kitchen sales go up during New Year Eve

19h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

2
Photo: PID
Transport

Bangladesh launches its first metro rail service

3
Banks see operating profit 
Banking

Banks see operating profit 

4
Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund
Economy

Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund

5
Infographic: TBS
Bangladesh

Plastic road offers a greener way to travel in Bangladesh

6
Bangladesh projected to be 20th largest economy by 2037
Economy

Bangladesh projected to be 20th largest economy by 2037