1,034 workers killed, 1,037 injured in workplace accidents in 2022: BILS study

A total of 1034 workers were killed and 1037 workers were injured in workplace accidents in 2022, said a study by the Bangladesh Institute of Labour Studies (BILS) based on reports published in various newspapers of the country.

The survey highlights accidents, torture, labor unrest, and related issues.

Last year, 135 workers were killed and 155 injured due to workplace torture.

There were 196 labor unrest incidents in various sectors, out of which 115 labor unrest occurred in the garment sector.

According to survey data, 1,034 workers died in workplace accidents in 2022 – which is 2% less compared to 2021; of this, 1,027 (99%) were male and 7 (1%) were female workers.

By sector, the highest number of workers died in the transport sector – 499 people, which is 48% of the total.

The construction sector had the second-highest number of worker deaths at 118 (11%). The third highest number of 112 (11%) workers died in the agriculture sector.

In 2022, 1037 workers were injured in workplace accidents, of which 964 (93%) were male and 73 (7%) were female workers.

Road accident, electrocution, lightning, fire, sinking of trawler, injury from an object falling on, fall on head, poisonous gas, wall or roof collapse, and cylinder explosion are some of the causes of accidents at work.