102 Rohingyas obtain birth certificate illegally, police find

A total of 102 Rohingyas have obtained birth certificates illegally while concealing their identities from various parts of the country, including the Dhaka North City Corporation. Among them, 49 registrations were obtained from different zone offices of Dhaka North City, according to police.

On 26 May, the Special Branch of Police's passport wing requested the cancellation of these birth registrations through a letter sent to the Office of the Registrar General for Birth and Death Registration.

Samiul Islam Rahad, assistant registrar general at the Office of the Registrar General for Birth and Death Registration, told TBS, "We have suspended the birth registration numbers following a complaint from the Special Branch of Police. The officers involved in the registrations have been promptly summoned. Our ICT department is actively addressing the issue."

TBS has obtained a list of 77 of the Rohingyas who received birth certificates. Among them, Dhaka North City issued 42 certificates, Damodarpur Union Parishad in Badarganj, Rangpur issued 23 certificates, Gotapara Union Parishad in Bagerhat issued 11 certificates, and Charkaowa Union Parishad in Barishal Sadar Upazila issued one certificate.

Additionally, Banaripara Upazila issued a national identification card to a Rohingya man.

Brigadier General Imru-al-Quais, chief health officer of Dhaka North City Corporation, told TBS, "We thoroughly examined the numbers we received. They were not registered in any of our zones. They may have obtained the registrations from elsewhere. On Monday, we provided an explanation to the Registrar General, stating that these birth registration numbers are invalid and not authentic."