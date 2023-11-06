102 cases filed against opposition men since 28 Oct: Police

A total of 102 cases have been filed against the leaders and activists of opposition parties, mostly BNP members, in Dhaka city since 28 October.

Police have so far arrested 1,554 people in these cases," said DMP Additional Deputy Commissioner (media) KN Niyoti Roy, confirming the development to the media on Monday.

Political violence has gripped the country for the last 10 days. This began after the BNP's grand rally in Nayapaltan on 28 October, which was marred by violence and clashes with police and ruling party members.

In the face of the violence, BNP ended the rally midway, announcing a countrywide hartal for 29 October.

On 30 October, BNP Senior Joint Secretary Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced a three-day blockade from 31 October to 2 November, protesting police attacks and the arrest of party members.

The party announced another phase of the blockade for 5 and 6 November on the last day of the three-day blockade.