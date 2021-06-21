102 Bangladeshi expats arrested in Malaysia

Malaysia's Immigration Department has arrested 309 immigrants, including 102 Bangladeshis, for violating the country's immigration laws.

Besides, there were 193 Indonesians, eight Myanmar nationals (Rohingya), four Vietnamese and two Indians. Of the detainees, 280 are men and 29 are women aged between 20 and 52.

According to a report on the country's state-run news agency Bernama, the individuals were arrested on 21 June during a three-hour operation at a construction site in the Denkil area in Selangor province.

Led by Malaysia's Immigration Director-General Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud, 189 personnel from several agencies such as General Operations Force, National Registration Department, Labour Department and Civil Defence Force participated in the integrated operation.

They arrested 309 immigrants after verifying the documents of 715 detainees.

These immigrants would be sent to the Semenyih Detention Centre and after the Covid-19 tests, an investigation would be conducted as per the Immigration Act before deportation, Khairul Dzaimee said.

After being tipped off by locals that some individuals had broken standard operating procedures of the Movement Control Order, the department raided the place and discovered they were not abiding by the rules to the letter.

On 6 June, 156 migrants, including 62 Bangladeshis, were arrested from a construction site in the city of Cyberjaya.

The Bangladesh High Commission in Malaysia says there are 1.5 to 2 million illegal foreign workers in Malaysia, most of which are from Indonesia followed by Bangladeshis ones.

High Commission officials said they are in constant contact with the Malaysian authorities to verify the identities of illegal immigrants and send them back to Bangladesh. The operation is just a part of a normal routine and should not create unnecessary fear among expatriate Bangladeshis.