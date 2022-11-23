4 brothers of ex-MP Bodi among 101 yaba peddlers jailed for 1.5 years in Cox’s Bazar

A total of 101 yaba peddlers in Cox's Bazar, including four brothers of former member of Parliament Abdur Rahman Bodi have been sentenced to 1 year and 6 months of imprisonment along with a fine of Tk20,000 each.

Despite the state failing to prove their crime, the drug peddlers were sent to jail as they all confessed, observed Cox's Bazar District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Ismail while pronouncing the verdict on Wednesday (23 November).

The 101 people were apprehended over arms and drug cases.

Judge Mohammad Ismail said, "Though the accused deserve to be acquitted in both cases due to lack of evidence, it would send the wrong message to society. So, they were acquitted in the arms case and were sentenced in the drugs case as they themselves admitted to be yaba traders and 'godfathers'."

The judge said that the verdict is a lesson for those involved in the drug trade.

The accused include four brothers of former member of Parliament Abdur Rahman Badi (Abdul Amin, Abdur Sukkur, Shafiqul Islam, Faisal Rahman), nephew Saheed Rahman Nipu, cousin Mohammad Alam. The current Chairman of Teknaf sadar union Ziaur Rahman Jihad and his elder brother Abdur Rahman, Didar Mia who is the son of current Zilla Parishad member and former Upazila Chairman Zafar Ahmed, Councilor of No. 9 municipality of Teknaf Nurul Bashar Nurshad, Teknaf sadar union member Enamul Haque Enam were also accused in the case.

Of the accused, 17 were present in court, while 84 were absent.

Additional Public Prosecutor Zia Uddin Ahmed commented that the 101 defendants will not need to serve a new sentence as they have already spent nearly two years in jail.

However, they will have to pay the Tk20,000 fine, he added.

The lawyer for the accused, Mohammad Jahangir, said that the accused had previously surrendered due to threats from law enforcement agencies. Justice was served through this verdict, he added.

The public prosecutor (PP) Faridul Alam who represented the state, expressed his satisfaction with the verdict. He said this judgment can be called a warning message for drug dealers.

Meanwhile, the convicts expressed their gratitude for the verdict in the case.

Abdus Shukkur, brother of yaba racketeer and former MP Bodi, wrote on social media, "Alhamdulillah, whatever God does is for good."

On 16 February 2019, at Teknaf Pilot High School ground in Teknaf Sadar, 102 yaba dealers and godfathers surrendered along with 350,000 pieces of yaba, 30 locally-made guns and 70 rounds of ammunition in the presence of Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal.

The then Inspector (Operation) of Teknaf police station Sharif Ibn Alam filed two separate cases at Teknaf Model police station under the Drugs Act and the Arms Act against them on 16 February 2019.

Inspector ABMS Doha was appointed as the investigating officer in the case. All the accused were arrested and sent to Cox's Bazar District Jail on the same day as the lawsuit was filed.