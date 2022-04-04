1,00,330 lakh tonnes of rice allocated under VGF on Eid-ul-Fitr

The Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief has allocated 1,00,330 lakh tonnes of rice under the Vulnerable Group Feeding (VGF) programme for distributing at upazila and municipality levels, marking the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr.

The rice has been allocated against 87,79,203 cards at 492 upazilas and 12,53,851 cards at 329 municipalities in 64 districts across the country under the VGF programme, said an official handout today (4 April).

Each card holder will get 10kg rice under the programme, it said, adding that destitute and ultra-poor people or families will be given the assistance while destitute and extremely poor individuals or families, who became victims in the recent natural disasters, will get priority.

The deputy commissioners (DCs) across the country have been asked to ensure the distribution of the rice under the VGF programme by 28 April.