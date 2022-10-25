'10,000 homes, 6,000 hectares of cropland, and 1,000 fishing ghers damaged by Sitrang'

10,000 homes, 6,000 hectares of cropland, and 1,000 fishing ghers were damaged at 419 unions across the country and 9 people died as cyclonic storm Sitrang hit, said State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Enamur Rahman.

"Families of each deceased would be given Tk25,000," State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Enamur Rahman said during a press briefing at the secretariat on Tuesday (25 October).

"Another cyclone is coming in December. We are taking preparation for facing it following Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's direction," Enamur Rahman said.

Interest-free loans will be given to affected fishermen, the minister added.

Earlier, State Minister for the Ministry of Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said efforts are underway to restore electricity supply for the 80 lakh people who are facing load-shedding right as an aftereffect of cyclone Sitrang.

He said that there are 4 crore 80 lakh total consumers of electricity in the country, of them about 80 lakh are facing load-shedding.

"We are trying to restore electric connection for consumers as soon as possible," said the state minister during a press briefing at the Secretariat on Tuesday (25 October).

However, the hospitals and other essential establishments will be given priority.

Around 2,000 electric poles, including 800 poles of the Rural Electrification Board, have been damaged in the cyclone, he said.

As Cyclone Sitrang passed through the country, it trigged tidal surges in the coastal districts of Noakhali, Bhola, Barishal and Cox's Bazar.

Of them, three deaths were reported in Cumilla, three in Munshiganj, two in Bhola and one each in Narail, Noakhali, Brahmanbaria and Khulna districts.

Cyclone Sitrang hit the country on Sunday evening and wreaked havoc throughout the country on Monday. On Tuesday, the cyclone turned into a tropical depression and is on the path to move away from the country.