100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh

A total of 100 companies from Japan will invest $1 billion on the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) at Araihazar Upazila in Narayanganj, said Ito Naoki, Ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh.

He made this remark while speaking to the media after taking a Covid-19 PCR test at the testing centre located at DNA Solution Ltd in Panthapath, a sister concern of JMI Group, said a press release.

He also visited the NIPRO JMI Kidney Dialysis Centre Ltd, jointly owned by Japanese multinational organisation NIPRO Corporation and "JMI Group.

Answering a question, Ito Naoki said, "In the last 10 years, NIPRO Corporation and JMI Group have jointly invested US$100 million, which is wonderful. Japanese investment would increase proportionately as Bangladesh"s economy will increase in stature. A new Special Economic Zone is being developed at Araihazar, outskirt of Dhaka. Our goal is for 100 Japanese companies to US$1 billion at the Araihazar SEZ. The pharmaceuticals sector is very important in this regard. I strongly believe that JMI"s successful venture with NIPRO Corporation will play an important role in bringing more Japanese investment in Bangladesh"s healthcare sector."

He also said, "I came here to take a PCR test for myself. I had a good experience, as I visited the entire premise. Not only the testing centre, but everything here is clean and laden with state-of-the-art equipment. NIPRO and JMI"s future is in good hands, especially their joint ventures in the healthcare sector. I wish the very best for JMI and NIPRO."

Md. Abdur Razzaq, Founder and Managing Director of JMI Group, informed the media that NIPRO Corporation has joint investments with 4 of JMI Group"s sister concerns, from which an investment of Tk. 124 crore was made even during the Covid-19 outbreak in 2020.

Md. Abdur Razzaq said, "JMI Group currently exports medicine and medical equipment to 36 countries across the globe. Apart from investment, Japan"s NIPRO Corporation is also assisting them in maintaining maximum quality of the products."

JMI Group MD Md. Abdur Razzaq also said, "DNA Solution Ltd is a milestone of Bangladesh"s healthcare industry. The Japanese Ambassador took a PCR test from us today (Saturday) simply because we provide standard Covid-19 tests. We have a huge investment in healthcare. A total of 7,500 staffs are working tirelessly even amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The Bangladesh government has given us approval to manufacture KN-95 mask, the first Bangladeshi company has received such a permit. We are also the only company whose Auto-Disable (AD) syringes is using in the mass Covid-19 vaccination drives across the country recently."

JMI Group Chairman Jabed Iqbal Pathan said, "DNA Solution Ltd is not just a RT-PCT Laboratory, but also Bangladesh"s first-ever molecular diagnostic lab. DNA Solution Ltd is also the only Covid-19 testing centre certified by the Japanese Embassy in Bangladesh. Close to 10,000 members of Bangladesh Police undertook PCR tests from our laboratory last year, during the initial days of the Covid-19 outbreak. Moreover, employees and staff of various multinational organisations - including various Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)-funded projects, Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, Dhaka Metro Rail, and more - undertake their Covid-19 PCR tests from our laboratory. So far we have tested around 90,000 Covid-19 samples."

Among others, Scientific Adviser of DNA Solution Ltd Dr. Md. Fazle Alam Rabbi and Executive Director of NIPRO JMI Marketing Limited Kunio Takamido, also spoke to the media.