100 Dhaka buses get CCTVs to ensure women’s safety 

Total 100 buses in Dhaka have been equipped with CCTV (closed-circuit television) cameras in a bid to ensure the safety and security of women passengers.

The buses are of – Poristhan Paribahan, Rajdhani Super Service, Prajapati Paribahan, Basumati Paribahan and Gabtoli Express.

The initiative has been taken by the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs with financial assistance from Dipto: A Foundation for Gender and Development.

An event was held in this regard at the Syed Nazrul Islam Convention Centre in Mirpur, Dhaka, on Sunday.

State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatun Nessa Indira was the chief guest of the programme.

The move aims to make public transport safer and more comfortable for women. Complaints can be made by calling 999 and 109 by women passengers when facing any untoward situation during their journey.

According to officials related to the project, in such cases, footage collected from the installed CCTVs will help identify the offenders quickly and swiftly.

Addressing the event, the state minister said, "Public transport in Dhaka is not safe for passengers. It is unsafer for women and moreover, they don't feel comfortable."

Referring to the issue of harassment of women in buses, the state minister said, "Women are harassed by transport workers as well as by male passengers.

"Not only in Bangladesh but also in India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka, women are being subjected to violence."

Zakia K Hasan, executive director of Dipto Foundation, said, "We have started this project to make women's travel in public transport safer and better. This will facilitate monitoring.

"We have spent Tk2.63 crore on this project – which started on 9 January, 2018.

Among others, MP Aga Khan Mintu, and Dhaka Road Transport Owners Association Senior Vice-President Safiqul Alam spoke at the occasion.

It should be noted that some 64% of women in the capital have been victims of various forms of harassment in public transport – according to a recent report by Aanchal Foundation.