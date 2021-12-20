10-year-old participates in cross Bangla Channel swim

TBS Report
20 December, 2021, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2021, 07:59 pm

Sharjah Adventure and Extreme Bangla organised the swimming competition, "Fortune Bangla Channel Swimming-2021" on the occasion of the golden jubilee of the country's independence

Picture: TBS
Picture: TBS

A 10-year old girl from Dhaka, Syeda Larissa Rosen, made history on Monday (20 December) after partaking in a swimming competition to cross the Bangla Channel.

Sharjah Adventure and Extreme Bangla organised the swimming competition, "Fortune Bangla Channel Swimming-2021" on the occasion of the golden jubilee of the country's independence. 

Larissa, aged 10-year and 4 months, is a student at a school in Dhaka.  Her father Syed Akhtaruzzaman and elder brother Syed Arbin Ayan also took part in the competition. Larissa's mother joined the competition as a rescuer.

During the swim to cross the Bangla Channel, the two siblings fail to fight the waves and were rescued.

Picture: TBS
Picture: TBS

Along with Larissa, 79 swimmers, including a French national, partook in the competition. 

The swimmers began from Paschimpara beach on Shahpari Island in Teknaf, Cox's Bazar at around 11 am on Monday.  They swam 16.1 km by sea to St Martin island.  A swimmer named Russell arrives on the island first. The island's inhabitants greeted the swimmers with flowers. 

Nur Ahmed, chairman of St Martin's Union Parishad, said a festive mood took over the island on Monday.

Curious crowds waited on shores waiting for swimmers. Everyone was interested in the young swimmer, he added. 

 

Bangla Channel

