10-year-old student found dead in Chattogram madrasa

A 10-year-old boy, Muhammad Omair, was found dead in a residential madrasa in Anwara upazila of Chattogram.

His body was discovered hanging from the window in a teacher's room at Darut Tahfiz Boys-Girls Model Madrasa around 10am on Friday morning.

Omair, the son of Mohammad Sayed from Airmangal Maizpara in Battali union, had been admitted to the madrasa just a week ago.

The madrasa operates academic activities on the second and third floors of a four-story building, with separate floors for girls and boys.

Hafez Abdur Rahman, the director of the madrasa and a relative of the boy, mentioned that Omair was part of the Nazara department, and he had breakfast with everyone in the morning.

Later, he was found dead in a room on the third floor, he added.

Mohiuddin Ahmed, officer-in-charge (investigation) of Anwara Police Station, said the child might have taken his own life. "CCTV footage from the madrasa premises was obtained as part of the investigation," he added.

Police recovered Omair's body at 3 pm and sent it to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) morgue for an autopsy.

A case of unnatural death was registered with the police station, Mohiuddin added.