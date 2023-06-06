10-year-old boy dies after litchi seed stuck in throat in Dhaka's Hazaribagh

Bangladesh

UNB
06 June, 2023, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2023, 06:14 pm

10-year-old boy dies after litchi seed stuck in throat in Dhaka's Hazaribagh

UNB
06 June, 2023, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2023, 06:14 pm
10-year-old boy dies after litchi seed stuck in throat in Dhaka&#039;s Hazaribagh

A speech impaired boy died after a litchi seed stuck in his throat in Hazaribagh area of the capital on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Anik, 10, son of Md Sayeed  of Udar Hat area in Maijdee upazila under Noakhali district.

Maternal uncle of the boy, Md Rakib, said while eating a litchi, its seed got stuck in his throat, causing breathing problem.

He was taken to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital where the duty doctor declared him dead, he said.

DMCH police outpost In-Charge Inspector Md Bachchu Mia said the body of the child has been kept at the hospital morgue and the matter has been reported to the concerned police station.

