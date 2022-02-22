10 teams awarded for developing Bangla-based AI and NIP technology

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 February, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2022, 10:01 pm

10 teams awarded for developing Bangla-based AI and NIP technology

The Bangladesh Computer Council in its project to integrate Bangla into computing and information technology, is providing the awards

TBS Report
22 February, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2022, 10:01 pm
Photo: Pixabay
Photo: Pixabay

The Bangladesh Computer Council has awarded 10 teams for their outstanding contributions to developing Bangla-based artificial intelligence (AI) technology and natural language processing (NIP), in its project to integrate Bangla into computing and information technology. 

NIP enables machines to understand text or voice data.

The council handed the prizes to the recipients at an ICT Tower gala event in the capital's Agargaon on Tuesday. 

ICT Division Senior Secretary, NM Zeaul Alam, Author Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, and Bangladesh Computer Council Director Ehsanul Parvez, among others, were present at the programme. 

The teams are Abhijatrik, XML Indic, Intelligent Machines Limited, Onumity, Real the Hills, Ekush, DAB, Raktim, and Innovation Garage.

Among them, Abhijatrik received Tk1 lakh in prize money for their project on the identification of Bangla in handwriting and on printed documents. A total of Tk3.6 lakh was distributed among the winners. 

"There was a time when only writers and poets worked in Bangla. Now, all can do this, thanks to technological advancement," said Zafar Iqbal. 

"Your contributions are significant. You have huge responsibilities for Bangla," he said, addressing the winners.

Zeaul Alam said they got 61 ideas, from which they picked 10. "It is not impossible that the prestigious Ekushey Padak may one day be given for enriching Bangla in the IT sector."

Bangla-based AI / NIP technology

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

When people are in a culture that doesn&#039;t provide psychological safety, they don&#039;t speak up and business leaders should pay attention to this. Photo: Bloomberg

Can Career Regrets Be Avoided? 

8h | Panorama
Professor Dr. Mohammed Farashuddin, former governor of Bangladesh Bank and chief advisor of East West University. Illustration: TBS

‘The bigger the defaulter, the more benefit h/she gets’

10h | Panorama
The fabric and textile stores of the capital’s Elephant Road area have a range of options in their upholstery section. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Fabrics that your home deserves

11h | Habitat
Standing on 2.8 acres of land, the banyan trees in Jhenaidah are regarded as one of the oldest and largest banyan trees in the Indian subcontinent. Photo: Mumit M

The country’s oldest banyan tree is dying. And the authorities are helping it die

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Gangubai's family demands stay on Gangubai Kathiawadi's release

Gangubai's family demands stay on Gangubai Kathiawadi's release

9m | Videos
Govt to vaccinate one crore in a day

Govt to vaccinate one crore in a day

1h | Videos
Ways to recognise counterfeit money

Ways to recognise counterfeit money

2h | Videos
Huge data leak at Swiss bank

Huge data leak at Swiss bank

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

2
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

3
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

4
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

5
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

6
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Banking

BB allows financial institutions, govt entities to enter MFS business