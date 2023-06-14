10% tax rebate for rooftop gardens: LGRD minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 June, 2023, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2023, 01:39 pm

Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The Minister of Local Government, Rural Development, and Co-operatives Md Tazul Islam has said that all homeowners within the country's city corporations and municipalities will receive a 10% tax rebate for rooftop gardens. 

The announcement was made in the presence of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Atiqul Islam during a press briefing in the capital on Wednesday (14 June).

The decision has been taken in response to an application submitted by DNCC, added the LGRD minister. The implementation of this decision will commence within one week.

Tajul Islam said that the circular, which will be issued in this regard, will have all the specifics about what type of gardens will let the house owners secure the tax rebate. 

However, reaping this advantage requires more than just maintaining a few tubs or creating a garden. In addition, it is crucial to ensure that these rooftop gardens are consistently well-maintained and managed effectively, the minister added.

This approach is essential to prevent the proliferation of mosquitoes and the spread of waterborne diseases within the cities, he furthered.

 

