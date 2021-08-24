10 suffer burns from electrocution in Cumilla, 1 dead

At least ten people have sustained burn injuries and one died as they came in contact with an electric wire while having a DJ party on the roof of a launch in the Gomti River of Cumilla.

The incident took place on the east side of Darikandi Bridge in Cunilla's Titas Upazila around 10pm on Monday.

"During the incident, three of the youths fell into the river after they got electrocuted after coming in contact with the electric wire while attending an on cruise DJ party. Two of them were rescued by locals but one is reported missing," Titas Police Station Officer-in-charge (OC) Sudhin Chandra Das confirmed the matter to TBS.

Titas Police Station Sub-Inspector Sumon Mia recovered the body of the missing youth after locals discovered it floating in the Shibpur canal on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Shamim Hossain (14), a 7th-grade student and son of CNG-run autorickshaw driver Abdul Matin of Shibpur village.

Meanwhile, the seriously injured were rescued by fishermen and locals and first taken to Gauripur Health Complex in Daudkandi.

After initial treatment there, some injured were sent to the burn unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) and Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in the capital.

Besides, others have been admitted to Titas Health Complex.

According to locals and eyewitnesses, a group of 30-40 young people were having a DJ party on the roof of the launch. Some of them who were on the roof of the launch got burnt while crossing below a power line in the Gomti River.

It may be mentioned that the Upazila Administration and Titas Police Station had banned DJ parties in the rivers. Despite the ban order and police raids, these sub rosa parties continue to take place.