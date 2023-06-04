10 seats re-demarcated not to benefit anyone: EC

The boundaries of 10 parliamentary constituencies have been re-demarcated ahead of the 12th general election with no intent to benefit any party, and rather to ensure a level playing field for all, said the Election Commission.

The re-demarcation of Pirojpur-1, Pirojour-2, Cumilla-1, Cumilla-2, Faridpur-2, Faridpur-4, Noakhali-1, Noakhali-2, Gazipur-2, and Gazipur-5 in a gazette notification issued by the Election Commission (EC) on Thursday drew criticism suspecting that it would favour certain quarters.

Dispelling such speculations, Election Commissioner Md Alamgir on Sunday told reporters at the Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital, "Administrative convenience, geographical integrity, and desires of the local voters and people were important to us [ in refixing boundaries]. Because we don't know who will get the nomination [in parliamentary polls]. We have done the work [re-demarcation] to ensure a level playing field for everyone".

He informed that after releasing drafts redefining the boundaries, the commission received 126 applications seeking changes in the boundaries of 38 seats, while another 60 applications did not seek any change.

"The commission held a hearing. We have reviewed all the opinions, documents and maps over a long period in multiple meetings," he said.

Election Commissioner Alamgir further said that in the re-demarcating process, the law suggests taking into consideration geographic integrity and administrative convenience at first, and thereafter, the population should be taken into account as much as possible.

In doing so, the population has never been prioritised before, not this time as well, he said, adding, "If we take the population into consideration, then seats will decrease in many districts. Some districts will even turn into single-seat ones".

The commission at first decided to bring changes to five seats, and because of that the remaining five seats also saw changes in boundaries, he informed.

Regarding allegations of bribery to influence the process, EC Alamgir said that if anyone had such evidence, s/he can go to court or the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) or the EC to prove that.