10 seats re-demarcated not to benefit anyone: EC

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 June, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2023, 10:35 pm

Related News

10 seats re-demarcated not to benefit anyone: EC

TBS Report
04 June, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2023, 10:35 pm
10 seats re-demarcated not to benefit anyone: EC

The boundaries of 10 parliamentary constituencies have been re-demarcated ahead of the 12th general election with no intent to benefit any party, and rather to ensure a level playing field for all, said the Election Commission.

The re-demarcation of Pirojpur-1, Pirojour-2, Cumilla-1, Cumilla-2, Faridpur-2, Faridpur-4, Noakhali-1, Noakhali-2, Gazipur-2, and Gazipur-5 in a gazette notification issued by the Election Commission (EC) on Thursday drew criticism suspecting that it would favour certain quarters. 

Dispelling such speculations, Election Commissioner Md Alamgir on Sunday told reporters at the Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital, "Administrative convenience, geographical integrity, and desires of the local voters and people were important to us [ in refixing boundaries]. Because we don't know who will get the nomination [in parliamentary polls]. We have done the work [re-demarcation] to ensure a level playing field for everyone". 

He informed that after releasing drafts redefining the boundaries, the commission received 126 applications seeking changes in the boundaries of 38 seats, while another 60 applications did not seek any change.

"The commission held a hearing. We have reviewed all the opinions, documents and maps over a long period in multiple meetings," he said.

Election Commissioner Alamgir further said that in the re-demarcating process, the law suggests taking into consideration geographic integrity and administrative convenience at first, and thereafter, the population should be taken into account as much as possible. 

In doing so, the population has never been prioritised before, not this time as well, he said, adding, "If we take the population into consideration, then seats will decrease in many districts. Some districts will even turn into single-seat ones".

The commission at first decided to bring changes to five seats, and because of that the remaining five seats also saw changes in boundaries, he informed.

Regarding allegations of bribery to influence the process, EC Alamgir said that if anyone had such evidence, s/he can go to court or the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) or the EC to prove that.

Top News

Election Commission

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

New battleground of global powers

New battleground of global powers

5h | Panorama
Understanding the Indo-Pacific: A case of two rivalries

Understanding the Indo-Pacific: A case of two rivalries

5h | Panorama
US and its allies in the Ind-Pacific

US and its allies in the Ind-Pacific

5h | Panorama
A Chinese grand strategy

A Chinese grand strategy

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The fitness industry of Bangladesh tries to reshape from corona effect

The fitness industry of Bangladesh tries to reshape from corona effect

2h | TBS Stories
Ukraine ready to launch counteroffensive

Ukraine ready to launch counteroffensive

6h | TBS World
Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan's food on the streets of Dhaka

Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan's food on the streets of Dhaka

11h | TBS Food
This time Kawali was organized by open library

This time Kawali was organized by open library

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

3
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

4
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

5
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

6
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study