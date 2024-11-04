10 roads in Dhaka to be declared horn-free in January: Rizwana

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 November, 2024, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2024, 07:03 pm

10 roads in Dhaka to be declared horn-free in January: Rizwana

She emphasised the need for everyone to drive responsibly and reduce horn use

TBS Report
04 November, 2024, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2024, 07:03 pm
Adviser for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Syeda Rizwana Hasan speaks at a press briefing. File Photo: BSS
Adviser for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Syeda Rizwana Hasan speaks at a press briefing. File Photo: BSS

Ten roads in Dhaka will be declared horn-free in January, Environment Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan said today (4 November).

"Necessary amendments to the law will be made to promote a horn-free country," she said while speaking at a debate competition grand finale at BGMEA University of Fashion & Technology in Uttara. 

At the event, she emphasised the need for everyone to drive responsibly and reduce horn use, and highlighted the crucial role of youth in raising public awareness on issues like environment and climate change based on accurate information.

Mentioning that today's youth will build tomorrow's Bangladesh, Rizwana urged young people to contribute to creating an eco-friendly country by fostering problem-solving skills based on accurate information, critical thinking, and creativity. 

She noted that debates sharpen communication skills, analytical abilities, and perspectives on problem-solving.

Faruque Hassan, chairman of the University Board of Trustees; Nasir Uddin Chowdhury, trustee member; and Professor Dr Engineer Ayub Nabi Khan, pro-vice chancellor, also spoke at the programme.

Anti-polythene drive: Tk1.32 lakh fined, 2,945 kgs of polythene seized

Meanwhile, the Department of Environment conducted 19 mobile court operations across the country to curb the production, sale, distribution, and marketing of banned polythene. 

During the drives, 35 establishments were fined Tk132,400, and 2,945 kgs of polythene was seized. 

horn / Environment, Forest and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan / Bangladesh

