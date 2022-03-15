10 people, 1 organisation to get Independence Award

Swadhinata Padak. Photo: Collected
Swadhinata Padak. Photo: Collected

The government has announced the names of the recipients of the 2022 Independence Award (Shadhinota Padak) in recognition of their glorious and meritorious contribution at the national level.

This year 10 eminent persons and one organization are getting this award.

This information was disclosed in a press release of the cabinet division on Tuesday (15 March).

The awardees are:

Five people are getting the award in "Independence and Liveration War" category. They are: freedom fighter Ilias Ahmed Chowdhury, martyr Colonel Khandaker Nazmul Huda (Bir Bikram), Abdul Jalil, Siraj Uddin Ahmed and the late Sirajul Haque.

Two are receiving awards in the "Medical" category. They are- Professor Kanak Kanti Barua and Professor Md Kamrul Islam.

In the "Literature" category the award was given to late Md Amir Hamza and late architect Syed Moinul Islam in getting the award in the "Architecture" category.

The Bangladesh Wheat and Maize Research Institute is receiving the award for "Research and Training."

Independence Award is the highest state award in the country. The government has been giving this award every year since 1986 on the occasion of Independence Day on 26 March.

The awardees get Tk5 lakhs in cash, an 18 carat gold medal of 50grams, a replica of the meda, and a certificate.

Independence Award / Liberation War / Independence Day

Comments

