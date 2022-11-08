10 Nov fixed for hearing on case against GM Quader

A Dhaka court has set 10 November for hearing on the case against Jatiya Party (JaPa) Chairman GM Quader for refraining for all party activities.

His lawyer and presidium member of the party Md Rezaul Islam Bhuiyan confirmed the matter.

The Dhaka Joint District Judge Court of Justice Masudul Haque previously gave an order to refrain from all party activities.

According to that court order, GM Quader cannot take any decision of the party as long as the temporary ban is in place.

The ban came in a case filed against GM Quader by former JaPa MP Ziaul Haque Mridha who was expelled from the party on 4 October.

Mridha, on Wednesday, claimed at a press briefing that the move to relieve him from all Jatiya Party (JaPa) posts and activities was "illegal."

"Raushon Ershad's JaPa is the real party," Mridha said, urging the present JaPa chairman to step down from his post immediately.