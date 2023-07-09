10 more districts get new DCs

The government has appointed new deputy commissioners (DCs) to 10 more districts, just three days after it assigned new DCs to another 10 districts.

The Ministry of Public Administration issued a notification in this regard on Sunday (9 July).

The deputy commissioners are - Deputy Secretary of Public Administration Ministry Moha. Rafiqul Islam (Barguna), private secretary to state minister of shipping Mohammad Abraul Hashan Majumder (Jessore), Deputy Secretary of Economic Relations Department Debi Chandra (Habiganj), Additional Refugee and Relief Repatriation Commissioner-2 Moha. Khalid Hossain (Bagerhat), Narayanganj City Corporation Chief Executive Officer Shahidul Islam (Barishal), Deputy Secretary Muhammad Nizam Uddin Ahmed (Bhola), Local Government Department Deputy Secretary Shahed Parvez (Netrakona), Law Minister's Private Secretary Md Noor Qutubul Alam (Patuakhali), Deputy Secretary of Power Division Sheikh Russell Hasan (Sylhet) and Director of the Prime Minister's Office Ehtesham Reza (Kushtia).

With the latest appointments, the government has assigned new DCs to 51 districts in the last seven months so far. After the appointment of 8 new DCs on 12 March, Dhaka, Gazipur, Rangamati, Bandarban, Tangail, Pabna, Shariatpur, Lakhsmipur, Cumilla and Feni districts received new deputy commissioners on 6 July.

