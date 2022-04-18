10-metre draft vessels to berth at Ctg port soon

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 April, 2022, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 18 April, 2022, 09:41 pm

10-metre draft vessels to berth at Ctg port soon

Chattogram port will soon accommodate 10-metre draught vessels, increasing the port's berthing capacity.

After a survey report due this June, the container handling capacity of the largest port in the country will go up significantly.

UK-based HR Wallingford, conducting a survey, "Detailed Hydrologic & Hydraulic study of the Karnaphuli River", is scheduled to file a draft survey report on 24 April. It will submit its final report in June, paving the way for 10m draught vessels to start docking, said port officials.

Currently only 9.5m draught vessels, 190 metres long, are able to anchor at the port jetty. These vessels carry 2500 to 2600 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) containers.

Once the port authority officially clears the docking of 10m draught and 200m long vessels, each vessel will have 1000-1100 more TEU containers.

Officials said, HR Wallingford has already verbally informed the port authority they can begin allowing 200m long vessels.

The survey is being conducted on a 41km stretch from Kaptai Dam to the Karnaphuli River estuary at a cost of Tk11 crore.

Omar Faruq, secretary to the Chattogram Port Authority, said increased berthing capacity will contribute to reducing turnaround time.

