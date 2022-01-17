10-member AL team led by Hasina at Bangabhaban for EC formation talks 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
17 January, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2022, 05:11 pm

Related News

10-member AL team led by Hasina at Bangabhaban for EC formation talks 

They will sit down with President Abdul Hamid in the afternoon

TBS Report 
17 January, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2022, 05:11 pm
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

A 10-member team of the ruling Awami League, led by party chief Sheikh Hasina, has reached Bangabhaban to take part in the presidential dialogue on the formation of a new Election Commission (EC). 

They will sit down with President Abdul Hamid for the talks Monday (17 January) afternoon. 

The other members of the delegation are – party's General Secretary Oabidul Quader, advisory council members Amir Hossain Amu, MP, Tofail Ahmed, MP, Matia Chowdhury, MP, Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim, MP, Mohammad Abdur Razzaque, MP, Lt Col (retd) Faruk Khan, MP, Jahangir Kabir Nanak, and Abdur Rahman. 

With the tenure of the current Election Commission (EC), led by the Chief Election Commissioner Nurul Huda expiring on 14 February, the president started inviting registered political parties from 2 December for talks to form a new one.

According to the EC data, a total of 39 political parties are registered, of which the president has invited 32 parties to the talks.

Most of the parties that attended the talks, have called for the formulation of a law on EC formation according to the Article 118 of the constitution.

A similar initiative of presidential talks with the political parties ahead of the formation of a new EC was also taken in 2012 and 2016.

Top News

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Awami League / Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid / Election Commission (EC)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Top 10 items to buy at the Trade Fair

Top 10 items to buy at the Trade Fair

6h | Brands
Hasan Rahman, the retired NASA engineer holding a prototype of Taalpata, says policies should change to support tech companies. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Taalpata: A NASA engineer’s dream to make Tk12,000 laptops caught in bureaucracy’s web

6h | Panorama
The Queen has now stripped Prince Andrew of his military titles and royal patronages. Photo: Reuters

Prince Andrew and the monarchy’s royal mess

1d | Bloomberg Special
Photo: Reuters

ELLE magazine bans fur in all its titles to support animal welfare

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Bose Brothers: Historic Restaurant of Chittagong

Bose Brothers: Historic Restaurant of Chittagong

19h | Videos
As pandemic bites, old flat sales surge

As pandemic bites, old flat sales surge

22h | Videos
Djokovic facing deportation from Australia after losing court appeal

Djokovic facing deportation from Australia after losing court appeal

22h | Videos
Page of Spider-Man comic sells for $ 3.36 million

Page of Spider-Man comic sells for $ 3.36 million

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

2
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

3
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS
Food

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna

4
How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant
Energy

How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant

5
Photo: TBS
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Bangladesh bans public gatherings from 13 Jan as Covid cases spike

6
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre
Panorama

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre