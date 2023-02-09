10 lawyers send legal notice to govt for stopping street vendors from selling food

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 February, 2023, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 09 February, 2023, 02:12 pm

Related News

10 lawyers send legal notice to govt for stopping street vendors from selling food

TBS Report
09 February, 2023, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 09 February, 2023, 02:12 pm
10 lawyers send legal notice to govt for stopping street vendors from selling food

Ten lawyers have sent legal notices to the government and others concerned to stop the sale of various types of unhealthy food in dirty environment in front of various hospitals, schools-colleges, markets and on footpaths/sidewalks.

The notice has been sent to a total of seven people, including the secretary of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the inspector general of Bangladesh Police, the director general of the Directorate General of Health Services, the chairman of the Bangladesh Safe Police Station Authority, the director general of the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection and the two chief executive officers of Dhaka North and South City Corporations. They were asked to take action within 24 hours of receiving the notice.

On Thursday (9 February), Supreme Court lawyer Md JR Khan sent the legal notice on behalf of the 10 lawyers in the country. The 10 lawyers who sent the notice are Supreme Court lawyer Shammi Akhter, Dhaka Judge Court lawyers Md Bahauddin Al Imran, Md Hasan Milu, Abid Hossain, Imran Hossain, Zahid Hasan Fahad, ATM Rezaun, Shahen Shah, Md Arshad Ali and Md Sumon Hossain.

According to the notice, consumption of food is essential for survival, but if the food is unsafe, then it can lead to various diseases and death of people.

At present, many types of unhealthy delicacies are sold in dirty surroundings, including in front of various hospitals, schools-colleges and markets in the capital; which is very threatening to public health, reads the notice.

"In many countries of the world, street food is prepared and served in a hygienic environment. But most of the street food preparation and sale in Bangladesh do not maintain any hygiene.

"Contaminated water, dust, unsanitary environment make most street food unsafe. As a result, a large number of people who eat these foods every day, are at great health risk," reads the notice.

The notice also reads, "The roads and sidewalks where these foods are sold belong to the two city corporations of Dhaka. Dhaka North and South City Corporations have no system for registering or approving street food stalls. So, the authority does not have a list of street food vendors. The activities of the Food Safety Authority, which is responsible for monitoring food quality, is very limited in relation to street food.

"In this regard, two news articles were published in the newspaper Prothom Alo on 2 February titled 'There is no initiative to make street food safe' and on 7 February in the newspaper Bangladesh Pratidin titled 'Street food is increasing health risks',"

Therefore, thw Supreme Court asked to take necessary measures to stop the sale of various types of unhealthy tasty food in front of various hospitals, schools, colleges, markets, etc, within 24 hours of receiving the notice.

However, in case of failure to do so, the clients mentioned will be forced to take legal measures according to the prevailing laws of the country including filing a writ in the high court, the notice also read.

 

Top News

food / road / Supreme Court

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Google’s investment bodes well for Ireland’s economy.Photographer: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

Layoffs alone won’t solve tech's problems

48m | Panorama
Mirsarai Autism Centre has been established to facilitate 7,000 disabled, autistic children at a distant village of Mirsarai upazila. Photo Minhaj Uddin

Children are everyone's business

5h | Panorama
Caption1: One of Shaker Ibne Amin’s earliest and most favourite builds which he calls the ‘Soul’. Photo: Saikat Roy

3Monkey Custom Builds: Building custom bicycles in Bangladesh

4h | Wheels
Chinese automobile manufacturers dominate the 2023 Dhaka Motor Fest

Chinese automobile manufacturers dominate the 2023 Dhaka Motor Fest

3h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Ekushey book fair to see fewer releases this year

Ekushey book fair to see fewer releases this year

2h | TBS Stories
Sirajdikhan's delicious Patkhir is also in demand abroad

Sirajdikhan's delicious Patkhir is also in demand abroad

3h | TBS Stories
LeBron James NBA's all-time highest scorer

LeBron James NBA's all-time highest scorer

3h | TBS SPORTS
Turkaslan's fate is the contrast of Atsu's

Turkaslan's fate is the contrast of Atsu's

3h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

2
Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making
Districts

Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making

3
Photo: Collected
Crime

Prime Distribution MD Mamun arrested in fraud case

4
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

5
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

HSC results to be published Wednesday

6
30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times
Economy

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times