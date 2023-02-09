10 lawyers send legal notice to govt for stopping street vendors from selling food

Ten lawyers have sent legal notices to the government and others concerned to stop the sale of various types of unhealthy food in dirty environment in front of various hospitals, schools-colleges, markets and on footpaths/sidewalks.

The notice has been sent to a total of seven people, including the secretary of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the inspector general of Bangladesh Police, the director general of the Directorate General of Health Services, the chairman of the Bangladesh Safe Police Station Authority, the director general of the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection and the two chief executive officers of Dhaka North and South City Corporations. They were asked to take action within 24 hours of receiving the notice.

On Thursday (9 February), Supreme Court lawyer Md JR Khan sent the legal notice on behalf of the 10 lawyers in the country. The 10 lawyers who sent the notice are Supreme Court lawyer Shammi Akhter, Dhaka Judge Court lawyers Md Bahauddin Al Imran, Md Hasan Milu, Abid Hossain, Imran Hossain, Zahid Hasan Fahad, ATM Rezaun, Shahen Shah, Md Arshad Ali and Md Sumon Hossain.

According to the notice, consumption of food is essential for survival, but if the food is unsafe, then it can lead to various diseases and death of people.

At present, many types of unhealthy delicacies are sold in dirty surroundings, including in front of various hospitals, schools-colleges and markets in the capital; which is very threatening to public health, reads the notice.

"In many countries of the world, street food is prepared and served in a hygienic environment. But most of the street food preparation and sale in Bangladesh do not maintain any hygiene.

"Contaminated water, dust, unsanitary environment make most street food unsafe. As a result, a large number of people who eat these foods every day, are at great health risk," reads the notice.

The notice also reads, "The roads and sidewalks where these foods are sold belong to the two city corporations of Dhaka. Dhaka North and South City Corporations have no system for registering or approving street food stalls. So, the authority does not have a list of street food vendors. The activities of the Food Safety Authority, which is responsible for monitoring food quality, is very limited in relation to street food.

"In this regard, two news articles were published in the newspaper Prothom Alo on 2 February titled 'There is no initiative to make street food safe' and on 7 February in the newspaper Bangladesh Pratidin titled 'Street food is increasing health risks',"

Therefore, thw Supreme Court asked to take necessary measures to stop the sale of various types of unhealthy tasty food in front of various hospitals, schools, colleges, markets, etc, within 24 hours of receiving the notice.

However, in case of failure to do so, the clients mentioned will be forced to take legal measures according to the prevailing laws of the country including filing a writ in the high court, the notice also read.