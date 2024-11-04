10 kidnapped fishermen rescued in Sundarbans

UNB
04 November, 2024, 11:20 am
Last modified: 04 November, 2024, 11:21 am

File Photo: TBS
File Photo: TBS

Ten fishermen, who were kidnapped by robbers, have been rescued by the Forest Department officers after a gunfight from Takkakhali area in the Sundarbans's Chunkuri River.

Three boats, a solar panel and one round of bullets were recovered.

The rescued fishermen are Abdul Alim, 62, Nur Islam, 45, Rabiul Islam, 28, Hafizur Rahman, 45, Raju Fakir, 47, Shafiqul Islam, 45, Rafiqul Islam, 45, Mafizur, 38, and Nazrul Islam, 57.

Solaiman, an officer of Kadamtala Forest Station in Satkhira range, said being tipped-off they conducted a drive in the river to rescue the fishermen yesterday afternoon (3 November).

Sensing their presence, the robbers opened fire on them, forcing them to fire five rounds of bullet, he said.

At one stage, the robbers fled leaving behind the fishermen.

The rescued fishermen were taken to Burigoalini station of the forest department, he said.

The fishermen alleged the robbers led by one Manju kidnapped them from several spots of the forest for ransom.

