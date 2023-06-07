10 Jamaat-Shibir men detained from Banani: Police

Police have detained 10 Jamaat-e-Islami leaders and activists including its Banani Thana Committee Ameer Tajul Islam and Secretary Maulana Rafi.

The Jamaat men were detained at 9:30pm on Tuesday while they were holding a "secret meeting" at Banani Wireless Gate Nawabi Restaurant, according to Banani Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mostafizur Rahman.

Jamaat has come up with fresh programmes that started in sync with the BNP's movement. Jamaat took part in the first two programmers of the BNP's simultaneous movement which began in December last year. After those, the parties went their own way.

After the US introduced a new visa policy on May 25, Jamaat seemed newly emboldened to come out of the shadows, and announced a program at Baitul Mukarram on June 5. That failed to garner the police's permission. Then they announced another program at the same venue on June 10, for which they were holding out hope.