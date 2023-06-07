10 Jamaat-Shibir men detained from Banani: Police

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 June, 2023, 10:45 am
Last modified: 07 June, 2023, 10:49 am

Related News

10 Jamaat-Shibir men detained from Banani: Police

TBS Report
07 June, 2023, 10:45 am
Last modified: 07 June, 2023, 10:49 am
10 Jamaat-Shibir men detained from Banani: Police

Police have detained 10 Jamaat-e-Islami leaders and activists including its Banani Thana Committee Ameer Tajul Islam and Secretary Maulana Rafi.

The Jamaat men were detained at 9:30pm on Tuesday while they were holding a "secret meeting" at Banani Wireless Gate Nawabi Restaurant, according to Banani Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mostafizur Rahman.

Jamaat has come up with fresh programmes that started in sync with the BNP's movement. Jamaat took part in the first two programmers of the BNP's simultaneous movement which began in December last year. After those, the parties went their own way. 

After the US introduced a new visa policy on May 25, Jamaat seemed newly emboldened to come out of the shadows, and announced a program at Baitul Mukarram on June 5. That failed to garner the police's permission. Then they announced another program at the same venue on June 10, for which they were holding out hope.   

Top News

Jamaat-e-Islami

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Akhand Bharat: What's in a map?

Akhand Bharat: What's in a map?

1h | Panorama
TBS Illustration

From graphic eyes to glass skin: 5 viral beauty trends of 2023

19h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

Stride: Embracing affordable, inclusive, and heritage-inspired fashion

23h | Mode
Seba Prokashoni after QaziDa

Seba Prokashoni after QaziDa

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Imran fears re-arrest

Imran fears re-arrest

15h | TBS World
Zlatan Ibrahimovic retires from football

Zlatan Ibrahimovic retires from football

17h | TBS SPORTS
Controversial referee Lahoz departs after receiving a guard of honour

Controversial referee Lahoz departs after receiving a guard of honour

17h | TBS SPORTS
What will happen if Payra thermal power plant is closed?

What will happen if Payra thermal power plant is closed?

17h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

3
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

4
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

5
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

6
Photo: TBS
Energy

2nd unit of Payra power plant to shut down over coal shortage