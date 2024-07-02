10 injured in clash between two groups of protesting officers at Barishal University

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 July, 2024, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2024, 09:23 pm

The injured have been admitted to the Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital

The groups attacked each other with plastic chairs during today&#039;s protest programme. Photo: TBS
The groups attacked each other with plastic chairs during today's protest programme. Photo: TBS

At least 10 people were injured after a clash between two groups of employees at Barishal University over participating in a strike protesting the inclusion of new recruits in the universal pension scheme. 

This incident took place on the ground floor of the administrative building of the university this morning (2 July).

The injured have been admitted to the Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.

Barishal University Officers Association President Bahauddin Golap said the groups have been protesting under the banner of 'Officers' Association'. Another group stepped in front of them with a banner under 'Direct Officers' Association'.

"When the general members of the association approached them to talk, they launched an attack suddenly," he said.

Murshid Abedin, member of the Direct Officers Association, who was injured in the incident, said they were participating in a peaceful strike protesting the government's pension policy. 

"But some members of the Barishal University Officers Association attacked us," he added.

Monirul Islam, the university registrar, said, "Whoever is responsible will face strict action from the administration after thorough investigation. 

"We are committed to maintaining a positive environment at the university and will not tolerate any disruption," he said.

Eyewitness said the clash started when an organisation of officers named the Direct Officers' Association wanted to join the programme of the Officers' Association protesting the inclusion of the new recruits in the Prottoy pension scheme.

Both the groups locked in a brawl over participating in the protest programme. At one stage, a clash ensued between them, leaving at least 10 injured.
 

