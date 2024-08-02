10 injured as Chhatra League, Jubo League activists clash with protesters in Lakshmipur

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 August, 2024, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 02 August, 2024, 05:26 pm

Related News

10 injured as Chhatra League, Jubo League activists clash with protesters in Lakshmipur

The incident took place in front of the Tamij Market area of the city around 2pm when students brought out a procession after jummah prayer.

TBS Report
02 August, 2024, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 02 August, 2024, 05:26 pm
A clash broke out between quota reform protesters and activists of Chhatra League and Jubo League in Lakshmipur today (2 August). Photo: TBS
A clash broke out between quota reform protesters and activists of Chhatra League and Jubo League in Lakshmipur today (2 August). Photo: TBS

At least 10 people were injured in a clash between quota reform protesters and activists of Chhatra League and Jubo League in Lakshmipur today (2 August).

The incident took place in front of the Tamij Market area of the city around 2pm when students brought out a procession after jummah prayer.

According to locals, after the end of the Jummah prayer, Upazila Chairman AKM Salahuddin Tipu took position with the leaders and activists Jubo League and Chhatra League and told the protesters to go home quickly. At that time, Jubo League and Chhatra League activists shouted slogans and chased away the students and general people from the streets. Later, a clash broke out between students and activists of Jubo League and Chhatra League. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Salahuddin Tipu could not be reached for a comment.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Administration) AB Siddique said, "Lakshmipur was calm. It was completely under our control. The incident happened at the instigation of the upazila chairman."

Top News

Quota protest / Lakshmipur

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mohammad Hatem(Left), Mohammad Zaved Akhtar(Center Left), Abdullah Hil Rakib(Center Right), Shams Mahmud(Right). Illustration: TBS

Can Bangladesh industries weather this storm? 

1d | Panorama
Palestinian group Hamas&#039; top leader, Ismail Haniyeh meets with Iran&#039;s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (not pictured), in Tehran, Iran June 21, 2023. Photo: Reuters/Office of the Iranian Supreme

What does Ismail Haniyeh's death mean for the Middle East

2d | Panorama
Anti-quota students from Dhaka University blocked Shahbagh intersection, waving national flags and chanting slogans on Sunday (7 July), demanding the abolition of the quota system in government jobs. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Bangladesh cannot afford another unrest

2d | Panorama
The campus hardly has any people around, save for a few staff members from different departments. Photo: Jannatul Naym Pieal

A haunting silence grips DU campus

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shaheed Minar in the march of the agitators; many are present with family

Shaheed Minar in the march of the agitators; many are present with family

16h | Videos
Turkey’s Olympic shooter viral fame after his effortless swag broke the internet

Turkey’s Olympic shooter viral fame after his effortless swag broke the internet

15h | Videos
Remittance inflow hits 10-month low in July

Remittance inflow hits 10-month low in July

16h | Videos
Protesters demand govt resignation, want new national govt

Protesters demand govt resignation, want new national govt

18h | Videos