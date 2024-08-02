10 injured as Chhatra League, Jubo League activists clash with protesters in Lakshmipur

A clash broke out between quota reform protesters and activists of Chhatra League and Jubo League in Lakshmipur today (2 August). Photo: TBS

At least 10 people were injured in a clash between quota reform protesters and activists of Chhatra League and Jubo League in Lakshmipur today (2 August).

The incident took place in front of the Tamij Market area of the city around 2pm when students brought out a procession after jummah prayer.

According to locals, after the end of the Jummah prayer, Upazila Chairman AKM Salahuddin Tipu took position with the leaders and activists Jubo League and Chhatra League and told the protesters to go home quickly. At that time, Jubo League and Chhatra League activists shouted slogans and chased away the students and general people from the streets. Later, a clash broke out between students and activists of Jubo League and Chhatra League.

Salahuddin Tipu could not be reached for a comment.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Administration) AB Siddique said, "Lakshmipur was calm. It was completely under our control. The incident happened at the instigation of the upazila chairman."