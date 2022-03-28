10 injured in Benapole land port labour union clash

At least 10 people were injured in a clash on Monday between two groups of the Benapole Landport Handling Labour Union as both of them want to establish control.

The incident brought the port activities to a halt for three hours. The police arrested two persons in this connection.

Supporters of the local lawmaker Sheikh Afil Uddin and Benapole Municipality Mayor Ashraful Alam exploded bombs during the clash.

Witnesses and the police said that some outsiders led by former port handling labour union secretary and Benapole Municipality councillor Rashed Ali entered the port and exploded 100 bombs when the port labourers were loading and unloading at the port.

The port labourers protested at the time and the outsiders fled the port.

Sharsha upazila nirbahi officer, assistant land commissioner, Navaron circle SP, Sharsha and Benapole thana OC brought the situation under control.

The two arrested are –– Abul Kalam (48), son of Yusuf Ali from Khoribhanga village under Benapole port thana and Ansar Ali (50), son of Sanar Ali from Achra village under the same thana.

The union labourers stopped loading and unloading at the port from 11 am protesting the bomb attack and brought out a procession at the port and the bazaar. They also attacked the mayor's office and the market and a booth of the ICB bank.