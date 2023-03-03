10 individuals honoured by Ctg Shilpakala Academy for their contribution to culture

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 March, 2023, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 03 March, 2023, 03:05 pm

10 individuals honoured by Ctg Shilpakala Academy for their contribution to culture

Each of the awardees received a certificate, Tk20 thousand, a scarf and a crest from Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy

TBS Report
03 March, 2023, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 03 March, 2023, 03:05 pm
10 individuals honoured by Ctg Shilpakala Academy for their contribution to culture

Chattogram Shilpakala Academy awarded 10 individuals in various categories the District Shilpakala Academy Award-2021 and 2022 in recognition of their special contribution to the field of cultural activities.

The award ceremony, organised by Chattogram Shilpakala Academy, was held at the Aniruddha Muktamanch of the academy on Thursday (2 March).

Chattogram District Commissioner Abul Basar Mohammad Fakhruzzaman presided over the programme while the Secretary of the Ministry of Culture Md Abul Monsur was present as the chief guest.

The awardees of the District Shilpakala Academy Award-2021 are - Pradeep Dewanji in drama, Kalpana Lala in vocal music, Krishna Biswas in dance, Nazimuddin Shyamal in film and Mili Chowdhury in recital.

Awardees of the District Shilpakala Academy Award-2022 are Kalpataru Bhattacharya in folk culture, Dev Prasad Das Debu in photography, Soumen Das in fine arts, Md Mostafa Kamal in vocal music and Sanjeev Barua in drama.

Each of the awardees received a certificate, Tk20 thousand, a scarf and a crest from Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy.

During the programme, the welcome speech was given by the Chattogram  Shilpakala Academy Cultural Officer Md Moslem Uddin.

"Cultural workers are involved in every movement and struggle. Language is the first major instrument of culture. Cultural activities have been well organised through language. Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's daughter and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is a patron of cultural activities. Along with patronising various fields of culture, the government has also introduced a culture of honouring meritorious persons in various categories," Secretary of the Ministry of Culture Md Abul Monsur said.

Chattogram District Commissioner Abul Basar Mohammad Fakhruzzaman said, "Starting from the anti-British movement, Chattogram has been ahead in every important movement, including political, cultural and social activities. In order to spread sports and cultural activities at the grass root level, each union under the 15 upazilas of Chattogram has started building community cultural centres and playgrounds. For this purpose, instructions have been given to the concerned upazila administrative officers."

Ekushey Padak-winning dramatist and Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy Council member Ahmed Iqbal Haider, Additional Deputy Commissioner (LA) Md Abu Raihan Dolan and the general secretary of the executive committee of Chattogram Shilpakala Academy, Saiful Alam Babu were present at the event as special guests.

