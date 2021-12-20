10 hurt in Rangpur Medical College Hospital fire

A fire that broke out at Rangpur Medical College Hospital (RpMCH) Monday morning has been brought under control.

Rangpur Fire Service and Civil Defence Deputy Director Md Salehuddin said the fire broke out in the corridor of Ward No 7 on the third floor of the hospital at around 10:15am.

Some 40 patients were undergoing treatment at the facility, he said adding, "All of them were moved to a safer place when the fire had started," the fire official added.

Six firefighting units rushed to the spot brought the blaze under control after one and a half hour.

As many as 10 people, including five service workers, suffered injuries in the incident.

The fire gutted furniture, hospital beds, and medical equipment of the ward.

The origin of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Speaking to The Business Standard, Director of RpMCH Dr Rezaul Karim said, "Three probe bodies will be formed to investigate the matter. The damage and the cause of the fire will be known after investigation"