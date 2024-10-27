10 former ministers shown arrested in July-August genocide case

The International Crimes Tribunal, located in the old High Court building, Dhaka. File photo: Collected

A total of 20 people, including 10 former ministers of the Awami League-led government, have been shown arrested in a case filed at the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) over the genocide that occurred during the student-led mass uprising in July and August.

The three-member tribunal led by its Chairman Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mazumdar today (27 October) also asked the authorities concerned to produce all 20 accused before the court on 18 November, said ICT Chief Prosecutor Md Tajul Islam.

During the hearing, it was noted that the ICT investigation agency found primary proof of the involvement of all accused in the mass killing.

Earlier, Tajul submitted two separate petitions seeking the court's order to produce the accused before the tribunal.

The accused are Anisul Huq, Faruk Khan, Dipu Moni, Rashed Khan Menon, Hasanul Haq Inu, Zunaid Ahmed Palak, Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, Salman F Rahman, Abdur Razzaque, Shahjahan Khan, Golam Dastagir Gazi, Kamal Ahmed Majumder, Ziaul Ahsan, former justice Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik, former home affairs secretary Jahangir Alam, former inspector general of police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, former additional superintendent of police (ASP) Abdullahel Kafi, former detective branch (DB) of police inspector Arafat Hossain, Abul Hasan and Mazharul Islam.

Meanwhile, the ICT today also issued an arrest warrant against 17 people, including former Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner Habibur Rahman Habib, in a case filed over their alleged involvement in the killing of students and people during the July-August uprising.

Confirming the matter, Tajul said the tribunal ordered the authorities concerned to produce them before it on 20 November.

The chief prosecutor also said the prosecution has so far filed three miscellaneous cases, of which one was filed against ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, another was against former cabinet members including Obaidul Quader and today the third one was filed against former police officials.

Till the middle of October, 60 complaints on enforced disappearances, killings and genocide were lodged at the ICT, accusing former premier Sheikh Hasina, leaders of the Awami League-led 14 party alliance, senior officials of the law enforcement agencies.