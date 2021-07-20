10 DSCC teams to monitor removal of sacrificial animal waste

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) has formed 10 teams and set up a central control room to monitor the removal of sacrificial animal waste from July 21-24.

Regional executive officers will lead the teams comprised of officials and employees of the city corporation.

A central control room has been set up at the Shitalakkha Hall of Nagar Bhaban to supervise the waste removal activities.

People of Dhaka South can contact the control room through the number 01709900888 up to July 24.

Also, around 385 heavy and light vehicles have been prepared, and the places of sacrifice will be decontaminated through 12 water carts by sprinkling water mixed with antiseptic liquid and bleaching.

Five thousand five hundred cleaners – including DSCC's own, outsourced and primary waste collection service provider staff – will be ready to keep the environment clean.

Also, special bags will be distributed among the DSCC dwellers for storing and disposing of waste.

To protect the environment, about 30 tonnes of bleaching powder and 1,800 litres of liquid disinfectant will be sprayed in the designated places.