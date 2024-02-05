10 to die, 6 get life imprisonment over gang rape of woman on 2018 election night

Bangladesh

UNB
05 February, 2024, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2024, 04:58 pm

According to the prosecution, the convicts raped a 40-year-old woman in turns after tying her husband and four children up at a house on 30 December 2018, on the night of 11th national election.

UNB
05 February, 2024, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2024, 04:58 pm
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

A Noakhali court on Monday (5 February) sentenced ten people to death and six others to life imprisonment in a case over gang rape of a woman on the day of the national election in 2018.

Fatema Ferdous, Judge of the Noakhali Woman and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal-2, handed down the punishment.

The condemned convicts are—Md Sohel, 38, Md Hanif, 30, Swapan, 42, Md Chowdhury, 25, Ibrahim Khalil Bechu, 25, Badsha Alam Basu, 40, Ruhul Amin, 45, Abul Hossain Abu, 40, Mosharraf, 35 and Md Salauddin, 32.

The lifers are-- Jashim Uddin, 32, Hasan Ali Bulu, 45, Md Murad, 28, Md Jamal alias Henju Majhi, 28 and Sohel, 28 and Mintu alias Helal, 28. Of them, Helal was tried in absentia.

According to the prosecution, the convicts raped a 40-year-old woman in turns after tying her husband and four children up at a house on 30 December 2018, on the night of 11th national election.

The woman alleged that the convicts violated her as she did not cast her vote for a candidate as per the wish of the convicts.

The husband of the woman filed a case with Char Jabbar Police Station.

Detective Branch (DB) Police submitted a chargesheet against 16 people including expelled publicity secretary of Subarnachar upazila unit Awami League Ruhul Amin on March 27, 2019.

Gang Rape / death sentence / Subaranachar

