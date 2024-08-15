10% of Dhaka metro police still absent, majority pro-AL

Despite instructions for police officials to return and resume their duties at police stations by 15 August, 10% of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) officials remain absent.

According to colleagues, these police officials are all supporters of the Awami League.

Earlier, the interim government's Home Affairs Adviser Brig Gen (retd) M Sakhawat Hussain had said that if officials did not return to work by 15 August, it would be assumed they were no longer interested in their positions.

Sources from the DMP reveal that senior officials, including Additional Commissioner (Crime and Operations) Harun-Or-Rashid, Joint Commissioners Bipul Kumar Sarker, Mehedi Hasan, and Sudip Kumar Chakraborty, have not returned to work.

Also, there are senior police members from the additional deputy police commissioner to additional IGP ranks who are also absent. However, almost all sub-inspectors and inspectors are present.

The same situation is observed in the Dhaka Metropolitan Detective Police, where many ADCs and DCs, previously close to Harun-Or-Rashid and known to be AL officers, have not returned to work as of Thursday.

A senior DMP official told The Business Standard that while some units like the Crime and Administration Departments are functioning normally, many other rooms are locked and phones are off. However, police stations are operating with up to 95% of their staff present, though there have been no significant cases reported.

Complaints related to missing persons, land grabs, extortion, theft, vandalism, and shop looting have been filed at police stations.

When asked about the officials' attendance, DMP Commissioner Md Mainul Islam said, "Many are returning to work. We are hopeful that the rest will return soon."

Another source indicates that if the absent police officials do not return by Sunday, they could be considered missing, and a general diary may be filed. Additionally, prolonged absences or involvement in criminal cases could lead to their temporary suspension.

Police reform committee formed to address issues, prevent misuse

A committee has been formed to review and implement the 11-point demands of the Police Reform Movement-2024, led by the assistant inspector general (health, welfare, and pension) at the Police Headquarters.

The decision was made in an order signed by the President of the Police Reform Movement Committee, Additional DIG Nazmul Islam.

On 11 August, an exchange of views on police demands and reforms was held at the Ministry of Home Affairs under the chairmanship of Adviser Brig Gen (Retd) Dr M Sakawat Hussain.

Following detailed discussions, it was decided to ensure courteous treatment of subordinate police personnel according to PRB, prohibit the use of members for personal tasks, and end the posting trade from constable to all officer levels.

There were also demands to merge the sergeant rank into sub-inspector and the ATSI into unarmed ASI positions. It was demanded that 75% of sub-inspector positions be filled by departmental officers and 25% through direct exams.

Additionally, illegal towing trade by the Traffic Department would be stopped, and the practice of setting case targets would be discontinued.

To implement these decisions, a committee has been formed with three members to review all relevant issues and issue directives.

The committee members, led by Additional DIG (Headquarters) Mia Masud Karim as chairman, Additional DIG Md Milon Mahmud as secretary, and Additional DIG Belal Uddin as a member, have been instructed to prepare directives within the next three working days.