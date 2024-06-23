10 detained for using proxies in land dept recruitment exam

Ten candidates have been detained for allegedly using proxies in the recruitment examination of the Land Record and Survey Department (DLRS).

According to department officials, they were apprehended during a viva conducted at Bhumi Bhavan on Sunday (23 June).

The detainees were identified as their handwriting did not match the answer sheets from the written exam, officials stated.

Speaking anonymously, an official involved in the examination process mentioned that the arrested candidates had obtained high scores in the written exam but could not respond adequately during questioning. Subsequently, it was discovered that their handwriting did not match that of the written exam answer sheets.

Ismail Hossain, director (administration) of the department, said several individuals were arrested in connection with proxy exams and were later handed over to the police.

In March of this year, the department issued a notification for the recruitment of 3,017 employees across 15 posts.

The written exam took place on 17 June.

The oral examinations for several posts began yesterday and will run until 27 June.