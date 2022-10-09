10 detained following clash between river police and fishermen in Shariatpur

Bangladesh

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

At least 10 fishermen were detained by the local administration of Shariatpur after a clash between the river police and Hilsa catchers at Painpara Char in Jajira upazila on Saturday night.

The clash erupted when a team led by Jajira Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Kamrul Hasan conducted a drive in the Padma river at Jajira point and found a group of fishermen catching Hilsa in violation of a government ban. The ban is effective till 28 October.

"Following the government's directive, the local administration in association with Upazila Fisheries Officer and river police were distributing leaflets to make people aware about protecting mother Hilsa and increase Hilsa production in Kazirhat and Dubisabar Bandar area. Later, we conducted a drive in the nearby Padma river to ensure that no one was catching Hilsa illegally," said Kamrul.

Kamrul added that around a hundred fishermen suddenly attacked the patrol team when they reached Painpara Char.

"The Hilsa catchers backtracked when river police fired nine rounds of empty bullets. We detained 10 fishermen from the spot, among whom nine have been given one month's imprisonment and one has received two months' imprisonment," the UNO added.

A process is ongoing for filing a case against the detainees, Kamrul further said.

