10-day residency programme for sculptors, architects ends in Chattogram

The 10-day residency programme for sculptors and architects, known as 𝗗𝗔𝗔𝗥, concluded in Chattogram with an impressive Open Studio exhibition.

The event took place at the Sculpture Center Chattogram in Foteyabad, where 15 artworks by nine participating artists were unveiled to the public, reads a press release.

The inauguration of the exhibition was conducted by AJM Nasir Uddin, the general secretary of Chattogram City Bangladesh Awami League.

He expressed his admiration for the exhibition, stating that individuals and corporations should take responsibility and play an active role in enriching the city with art and culture.

The first edition of the International Sculpture Residency 𝗗𝗔𝗔𝗥 featured the participation of nine artists and architects from three countries.

The programme was curated by the renowned sculptor Alak Roy and coordinated by Nilufaer Chaman and Aroni Roy.

Among the participants were four sculptors from Bangladesh (Asim Halder Sagor, Bilas Mondal, Parvez Alam, and Md. Anisul Haque), Indian sculptor Narayanan Chandra Biswas, UAE national sculptor Zahra Jewanjee, and three architects from Bangladesh (Muhammad Shafayet Hossain, Sumaiya Shireen, and Jannatul Bushra).

Niharika Momtaz, the founder of Bangladesh Art Week and Heritage Bangladesh Foundation, expressed delight in presenting Bangladesh's first-ever collaborative workshop between artists and architects in Chattogram. She also announced that the event will become an annual occurrence.

Curator Alak Roy emphasised the close relationship between architecture and sculpture, stating that architects also work with three-dimensional objects. The residency programme aimed to rediscover the proximity between the two disciplines.

The participants received guidance from a group of notable mentors and their final works will soon be presented in the form of a traveling exhibition.

𝗗𝗔𝗔𝗥 residency programme provided a unique opportunity for artists and architects to collaborate, exchange ideas, and create exceptional artworks. The success of this inaugural edition sets the stage for future editions that will continue to foster artistic innovation and cultural exchange in Chattogram.