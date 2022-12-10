10-day art exhibition in Dubai to celebrate 51st Victory Day

A grand art exhibition featuring 75 paintings of artists from Bangladesh and 20 other countries begins tomorrow in Dubai to celebrate the 51st Victory Day of Bangladesh.

The exhibition titled 'Bijoy', jointly organised by Funun Arts, UAE and Mahfuz Canvas, Bangladesh, will continue till 21 December at the Dubai International Art Center, read a press release.

BM Jamal Hossain, consul general of Bangladesh in Dubai and Suhail Mohammad Al Zarooni, an Emirati businessman and a Guinness world record holder will inaugurate the mega art event, where 55 Bangladeshi artists are participating.

"This is a prestigious event to pay tribute to the Victory of Bangladesh," said Ron Haque Sikder, managing director of PowerPac, which is the title sponsor of the event.

Mahfuzur Rahman, founder of Mahfuz Canvas, said that the event is going to be their greatest international achievement yet.

Shiba Khan and Farah Khan, founders of Funun Arts, said their aim is to represent art and provide a platform for talented artists.

