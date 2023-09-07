10 bodies recovered in trawler at Cox's Bazar, pirate leader Sumon arrested

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 September, 2023, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2023, 02:01 pm

Pirate leader arrested after his crew is found dead in the freezer of an unknown trawler.

Representational image. Photo: TBS
Representational image. Photo: TBS

The police have arrested the much-discussed pirate leader Khairul Bashar Sumon Mia in connection with the recovery of ten dead pirates from a trawler at Nazirertek coast of Cox's Bazar.

Inspector (Detective) Durjoy Biswas of Cox's Bazar Sadar Model Police Station has confirmed that Sumon was arrested during a raid in Chattagram city around 9:30pm on Wednesday.

He said that Sumon was brought to Cox's Bazar after the arrest. 

"After recovering ten bodies on 23 April, Sumon went into hiding. Then he disguised himself by putting a beard on his face to hide his identity. He was finally arrested through the use of technology," he added. 

Khairul Bashar Sumon is the son of the deceased Mostak Ahmed of Sonadia Island of Maheshkhali Upazila. 

Sumon was one of the pirates who surrendered to the Ministry of Home Affairs in the first phase.

Earlier on  23 April, a trawler owned by a man named Gura Mia brought an unnamed trawler floating in the sea to Nazirartek. The bodies of ten people were recovered from the freezer of that trawler.

So far, the police have arrested eight people connected to that incident. Of those eight, six have given statements under section 164.

The investigating officer of the case, Inspector (Detective) Durjoy Biswas of Cox's Bazar Sadar Model Police Station, stated that during the initial interrogation, Sumon admitted that he had sent a group of 12 to13 people out to sea on 7 April with arms and money. It was led by Shamsul Alam Majhi, the owner of the trawler who was killed in the incident. 

In interrogation, Suman said 'I sent them to rob, not to die.'

He said that the process of sending Sumon to the court by applying for remand is going on.

 

