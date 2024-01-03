10 BNP men arrested while distributing anti-polls leaflets in Ctg

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 January, 2024, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 03 January, 2024, 01:59 pm

Related News

10 BNP men arrested while distributing anti-polls leaflets in Ctg

They were arrested from Baratakia Bazar area of the upazila at 7:30am today

TBS Report
03 January, 2024, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 03 January, 2024, 01:59 pm
BNP leaders arrested in Chattogram while distributing anti-election leaflets on 3 January 2024. Photo: TBS
BNP leaders arrested in Chattogram while distributing anti-election leaflets on 3 January 2024. Photo: TBS

Police arrested 10 leaders and activists of the BNP, including the party's Mirasarai upazila convener Shahidul Islam Chowdhury (57), while they were distributing leaflets calling for the boycott of the upcoming national polls.

They were arrested from Baratakia Bazar area of the upazila at 7:30 am today (3 December).

Mirasarai police station Officer-in-Charge Sahidul Islam told The Business Standard that the arrests were made during a leaflet distribution campaign aimed at disrupting the electoral process. The detainees were obstructing the movement of vehicles and marching in the Baratakia Barzar area.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The arrested individuals include Chattogram North District Jubo Dal vice-president Alauddin, 45, Moghadia Union Jubo Dal member secretary Mominul Islam, 31, Chattogram North District Jubo Dal member Mohammad Dinaz, 36, North District Chhatra Dal co-organising secretary Main Uddin Tipu, 27, Fazlul Karim, 28, Wahedpur Union Chhatra Dal vice-president Sharif Mahmud, 28, Chattogram North District Chhatra Dal member Iqbal Hossain, 20, and BNP activists Oli Ullah, 45, and Shahed, 20.

OC Sahidul Islam further said, "Authorities seized a quantity of the controversial leaflets during the arrest. Some of the detainees have previous cases registered at the police station."

"Preparations are underway to file a case against the arrested individuals in connection with the incident. They are scheduled to be produced before the court later today," he added.

 

Top News / Politics

arrest / BNP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With a supportive and non-judgmental homogenous group, women travellers feel free and safe. Photo: Vromonkonna

Rise of Bangladesh’s ‘travelettes’

3h | Panorama
TBS Sketch of Aaron Brown

How a professional risk manager views threats posed by AI

4h | Panorama
Establishing a rapport with professors can lead to positive relationships that extend beyond the classroom. Photo: Nayem Ali/TBS

Why university professors want you to talk to them

4h | Pursuit
How can Bangladeshi workspaces achieve DEI?

How can Bangladeshi workspaces achieve DEI?

4h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Dhaka residents breathed 'good air' only for 8 days last year

Dhaka residents breathed 'good air' only for 8 days last year

1h | Videos
Satya Nadella is CNN Business CEO of 2023

Satya Nadella is CNN Business CEO of 2023

6h | Videos
The unmissable sporting events over the next 12 months

The unmissable sporting events over the next 12 months

19h | Videos
Govt. starts procurement before loan deals

Govt. starts procurement before loan deals

7h | Videos