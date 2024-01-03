10 BNP men arrested while distributing anti-polls leaflets in Ctg

Police arrested 10 leaders and activists of the BNP, including the party's Mirasarai upazila convener Shahidul Islam Chowdhury (57), while they were distributing leaflets calling for the boycott of the upcoming national polls.

They were arrested from Baratakia Bazar area of the upazila at 7:30 am today (3 December).

Mirasarai police station Officer-in-Charge Sahidul Islam told The Business Standard that the arrests were made during a leaflet distribution campaign aimed at disrupting the electoral process. The detainees were obstructing the movement of vehicles and marching in the Baratakia Barzar area.

The arrested individuals include Chattogram North District Jubo Dal vice-president Alauddin, 45, Moghadia Union Jubo Dal member secretary Mominul Islam, 31, Chattogram North District Jubo Dal member Mohammad Dinaz, 36, North District Chhatra Dal co-organising secretary Main Uddin Tipu, 27, Fazlul Karim, 28, Wahedpur Union Chhatra Dal vice-president Sharif Mahmud, 28, Chattogram North District Chhatra Dal member Iqbal Hossain, 20, and BNP activists Oli Ullah, 45, and Shahed, 20.

OC Sahidul Islam further said, "Authorities seized a quantity of the controversial leaflets during the arrest. Some of the detainees have previous cases registered at the police station."

"Preparations are underway to file a case against the arrested individuals in connection with the incident. They are scheduled to be produced before the court later today," he added.